Experts call for engaging youth to avert May 9-like violence

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a consultation called for engaging youth at the level of po­litical parties and the parliament to avert May 9-like incidents of van­dalism and arson attacks on civil and military installations. They ex­pressed their apprehensions that problems of youth of Pakistan were not on the radar of political parties, academia and media, a reason that they are tending towards violence in extreme frustration.

Some speakers also proposed a revival of student unions across the country to engage youth. Lawmakers, academics, journalists, rights activ­ists, government officials, civil society representatives, and students partici­pated in the consultation on ‘Promot­ing Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth’. The event, held here at a local hotel, was organ­ised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). The purpose of the consulta­tion, which had three sessions on different themes, was to know how youth can build cultural awareness and develop understanding of the dynamics of multiculturalism. The discussion was held on finding strate­gies to incorporate religious and eth­nic diversity into the present educa­tion system to improve youths’ social skills to interact in a multicultural set­ting. The discussants also deliberated how religious and ethnic prejudices could be curbed among youth.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lead­er Farhatullah Babar condemned May 9 incidents of violence and add­ed that there was need to find the root cause of the problem. He added that such incidents were “manifesta­tion of a clash between expectations and realities” of youth of Pakistan. “We have to engage, and empower the youth,” he said, adding that there was no engagement of youth at the national landscape including at the level of the parliament and political levels. “Parliament and political par­ties should establish a linkage with youth.” Former senator and seasoned politician Babar further said that na­tional, and all provincial assemblies, and Senate should introduce “a pub­lic hour” like forum to encourage the youth, especially students, to present their problems there. They should be made part of the legislation-making processes and all other activities of parliament, he also said. “Then they would have an ownership of the political process.” Babar also ad­vised that revival of student unions would be another way to engage youth. Professor Dr Fakhr-ul-Is­lam, Director Research at Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), viewed that diversity could be brought in a multicultural society.