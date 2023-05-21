Experts call for engaging youth to avert May 9-like violence

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a consultation called for engaging youth at the level of political parties and the parliament to avert May 9-like incidents of vandalism and arson attacks on civil and military installations. They expressed their apprehensions that problems of youth of Pakistan were not on the radar of political parties, academia and media, a reason that they are tending towards violence in extreme frustration.
Some speakers also proposed a revival of student unions across the country to engage youth. Lawmakers, academics, journalists, rights activists, government officials, civil society representatives, and students participated in the consultation on ‘Promoting Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth’. The event, held here at a local hotel, was organised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). The purpose of the consultation, which had three sessions on different themes, was to know how youth can build cultural awareness and develop understanding of the dynamics of multiculturalism. The discussion was held on finding strategies to incorporate religious and ethnic diversity into the present education system to improve youths’ social skills to interact in a multicultural setting. The discussants also deliberated how religious and ethnic prejudices could be curbed among youth.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar condemned May 9 incidents of violence and added that there was need to find the root cause of the problem. He added that such incidents were “manifestation of a clash between expectations and realities” of youth of Pakistan. “We have to engage, and empower the youth,” he said, adding that there was no engagement of youth at the national landscape including at the level of the parliament and political levels. “Parliament and political parties should establish a linkage with youth.” Former senator and seasoned politician Babar further said that national, and all provincial assemblies, and Senate should introduce “a public hour” like forum to encourage the youth, especially students, to present their problems there. They should be made part of the legislation-making processes and all other activities of parliament, he also said. “Then they would have an ownership of the political process.” Babar also advised that revival of student unions would be another way to engage youth. Professor Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam, Director Research at Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), viewed that diversity could be brought in a multicultural society.