Farrukh Habib named in supplementary report

In connection with the May 9 mayhem, the police named on Sunday 95 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib the supplementary report.

In the supplementary report, former MNA Chaudhry Nisar Jutt, who contested the elections against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, was also included, while in the supplementary report, the name of Nadeem Aftab Sandhu was also taken from PP 118.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sent 70 accused to jail on judicial remand. The arrested accused, Ali Raza Bilal, was in police custody on a 14-day physical remand while a team was formed to arrest Mr Habib, Mr Jutt, and Mr Sandhu.