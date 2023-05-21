FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has is­sued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and ex­pansion of electricity lines. According to the program is­sued by the company, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Hilal Road and Darul Ehsan feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Super Millat Town, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Dawood, San­dal, Dry Port, Ali Town, Us­man Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, 7-JB, Sargodha Spin­ning, Usman Blokc, Sitara, Kaka Khail, Azhar Corpora­tion, Motorway City and al-Hamra feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Nar­wala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Ahmad Nagar and Barkat Pura feed­ers originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid sta­tion will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (May 21).