First Hajj flight takes off from Karachi today

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sen­ator Muhammad Talha Mah­mood on Saturday informed that the first Hajj flight would take off from Jinnah Interna­tional Airport, Karachi at 0450 hours on Sunday.

Addressing a press con­ference here, he said almost 175,000 people would proceed for spiritual journey to perform Hajj rites this year on both gov­ernment and private schemes.

The minister further in­formed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter­faith Harmony had refunded Rs55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsor­ship scheme pilgrims in their bank accounts.

He explained that earlier it was decided that the ministry would arrange Qurbani (sacri­fice) for the pilgrims but due to delay in the decision, the ma­jority of pilgrims had arranged this sacred rite on their own.

Talha advised the pilgrims of both regular and spon­sorship schemes to collect Rs55,000 from their respec­tive banks before their de­parture for Hajj as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

He said the Saudi govern­ment-run Qurbani booths would be available near gov­ernment residences, providing a hassle-free process for pur­chasing the coupons. “In the event of any issues or difficul­ties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, the complaint could be lodged with the accounts of­ficer of the ministry directly at 0519208552,” he added.

The minister said this year more than 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Road to Makkah’ project from the Islamabad International Air­port, a notable increase from the 16,000 pilgrims served last year.

He said this efficient facility aimed at streamlining the im­migration and customs pro­cedures for the intending pil­grims departing from the federal capital, enabling them to swiftly embark on their spir­itual journey.

He explained that the initia­tive would expedite the pro­cessing of pilgrims at the Sau­di airport in order to minimize wait times, allowing them to proceed directly to their desig­nated buses upon arrival.

Talha further emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the ‘Road to Mak­kah’ project to other airports in Pakistan, stating that plan was underway to extend this conve­nient service to additional cit­ies, Lahore and Karachi next year. The recent visit of the Saudi Deputy Interior Minis­ter to Pakistan had been instru­mental in strengthening bilat­eral cooperation, he added.

Anticipating a record-break­ing number of pilgrims, he af­firmed that meticulous ar­rangements had been made to ensure a smooth Hajj experi­ence for the estimated 175,000 Pakistanis who would perform the pilgrimage this year.

He clarified that the provi­sion of free Hajj would not be permitted, and instead, efforts were being made to provide comprehensive assistance to the pilgrims, including dedicat­ed Hajj assistants to guide them throughout their journey.

The minister also conveyed gratitude of 250 million Pa­kistani people towards Sau­di King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, underscoring the deep-rooted connection be­tween the Pakistani populace and the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

The first batch of Pakistani Hajj mission has reached Mak­kah to finalise the arrange­ments for Pakistani pilgrims. The 138-member batch in­cludes 19 Moavineen, 67 medical experts and 52 staff officers from Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs. The mission will set up field medical camps along with finalising other ar­rangements including accom­modation, transportation and catering facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention that the flight operation to airlift Pa­kistani intending pilgrims will commence from tomorrow.

After 2019, this would be the first Hajj with full strength un­der which around 180,000 Pa­kistani pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

On the special instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mahmood, the staff of the Ministry is making rigorous ef­forts to make this year Hajj suc­cessful.