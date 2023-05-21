G20 Boycott

As a positive development, China has joined Pakistan in condemning India for holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir. By boycotting, this sends a message that India’s atrocious attacks in Kashmir will not be tolerated. Activities like these do not exist in isolation, and we cannot separate a country’s actions from how it treats its people and territories.

Kashmir is a disputed territory that has been a source of tension between India and Pakistan. Since the revocation of its special status, thousands of civilians in the region have been killed. While India has defended its actions, the key point is that we should not normalize a state of siege. The preparations for the conference have already led to increased security and civil militia presence, which has reignited fears among Kashmiris.

Since 2019, when New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir of its limited autonomy, it claimed to be doing so to suppress rebellion in the region. Ironically, the same government has caused more harm by deploying a civilian militia, implementing surveillance and control operations, and engaging in other actions that exacerbate the situation. Kashmir has been suffering for many years, and it is the least the international community can do to criticize these actions.

The plan to hold the conference was made in June of last year, and protests against it must continue. The BJP government has endangered the lives of Kashmiris, while simultaneously promoting Srinagar as a tourist destination. We must remain firm in our stance, and it is disappointing that the Kashmir issue is not receiving more pronounced criticism. Countries attending the conference will be condoning the illegal occupation in the region, and their participation should be reconsidered in this light. It is our responsibility to highlight this issue, and the barbaric and cruel attitude of the Indian government must be stopped. Turkey and China, as allies of Pakistan, support the boycott, and it is important for other countries to follow suit.