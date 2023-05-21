GB govt to introduce smart digital libraries in schools

GILGIT - GB government with the support of Asia Foundation has taken yet another step towards enhancing education in the region as a total of 14 smart digital libraries will be complet­ed in government schools of the Skar­du district.

An official statement from Informa­tion Department GB said, “These digital libraries have been designed to provide students with access to modern litera­ture both online and offline.” By incor­porating digital technology, students will be able to explore a vast array of educational resources, books, and liter­ature at their fingertips. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between tradi­tional education and the digital world, equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan while talking to the media said, “The intro­duction of smart digital libraries in government schools will revolutionise the learning experience for students in Skardu district. He said, “They will no longer be confined to traditional text­books but will have the opportunity to explore a wealth of knowledge through online adding that the libraries will serve as a hub of information, opening doors to a broader range of subjects and perspectives.

CS GB said, “Through these digital li­braries, students will have the flexibili­ty to access educational materials both online and offline.” He said this aspect is particularly crucial in regions where internet connectivity may be limited or unreliable. He added by providing offline access, students can continue their studies even when internet ac­cess is not readily available.

Muhiudeen Wani said, “The inclu­sion of digital libraries in government schools will help cultivate a culture of self-directed learning among students. He informed that “they will have the autonomy to choose the topics they want to explore and learn at their own pace.” He further added, “This person­alised learning experience encourages critical thinking, creativity, and inde­pendent research skills.”

CS Gilgit-Baltistan said, “The smart digital libraries initiative is a testament to GB government commitment to ad­vancing education in Gilgit-Baltistan.