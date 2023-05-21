Sunday, May 21, 2023
Government urged to investigate forced conversions

Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
LAHORE:    -    The rights groups, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have urged the government bodies to alarming incidents involving underage marriages of Hindu and Chris­tians girls urging these bodies to investigate cases and hold a collective inquiry of these hu­man rights violations under the phenomenon of forced conver­sions. In a joint communica­tion, Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, the Patron in Chief PCMR and Peter Jacob, the Executive Director CSJ have urged the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, Standing Com­mittees on Human Rights of the Senate and National As­sembly of Pakistan, the Na­tional Commission for Human Rights and One-Man Commis­sion set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistanto promptly respond to this issue.

