Government urged to investigate forced conversions

LAHORE: - The rights groups, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have urged the government bodies to alarming incidents involving underage marriages of Hindu and Christians girls urging these bodies to investigate cases and hold a collective inquiry of these human rights violations under the phenomenon of forced conversions. In a joint communication, Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, the Patron in Chief PCMR and Peter Jacob, the Executive Director CSJ have urged the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, Standing Committees on Human Rights of the Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan, the National Commission for Human Rights and One-Man Commission set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistanto promptly respond to this issue.