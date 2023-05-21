Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Illegal supply of Balochistan Board’ text books seized

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

DALBANDIN    -    An illegal supply of 19 sacks of text books of Balochistan Text Book Board, Quetta were recovered from a Quetta bound Mazda truck com­ing from Dalbandin.

According to Assistant Commis­sioner, Dalbandin, Abdul Basit Buz­dar, staff of Customs, levies and po­lice recovered 19 sacks filled with text books of Balochistan Text Book Board, Quetta from class one to class ten for the academic year 2023 were recovered from a Quetta-bound Mazda truck coming from Dalbandin in an operation conducted at cus­toms check post, Dalbandin. Driver of the Mazda truck was also arrested during the operation. Further inves­tigation was underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023