Illegal supply of Balochistan Board’ text books seized

According to Assistant Commissioner, Dalbandin, Abdul Basit Buzdar, staff of Customs, levies and police recovered 19 sacks filled with text books of Balochistan Text Book Board, Quetta from class one to class ten for the academic year 2023 were recovered from a Quetta-bound Mazda truck coming from Dalbandin in an operation conducted at customs check post, Dalbandin. Driver of the Mazda truck was also arrested during the operation. Further investigation was underway.