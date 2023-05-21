Illegal supply of Balochistan Board’ text books seized

DALBANDIN - An illegal supply of 19 sacks of text books of Balochistan Text Book Board, Quetta were recovered from a Quetta bound Mazda truck com­ing from Dalbandin.

According to Assistant Commis­sioner, Dalbandin, Abdul Basit Buz­dar, staff of Customs, levies and po­lice recovered 19 sacks filled with text books of Balochistan Text Book Board, Quetta from class one to class ten for the academic year 2023 were recovered from a Quetta-bound Mazda truck coming from Dalbandin in an operation conducted at cus­toms check post, Dalbandin. Driver of the Mazda truck was also arrested during the operation. Further inves­tigation was underway.