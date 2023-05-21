Imran asks US lawmaker to highlight ‘rights violations’ in Pakistan

LAHORE - Another audio leak fea­turing Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and US Congresswom­en Maxine Moore Wa­ters emerged on social media on Saturday.

The former PM who blamed his ouster from power last year on the United States could be heard asking the Amer­ican lawmaker to raise her voice against “hu­man rights violations” in Pakistan.

“[This is] probably one of the most criti­cal times in our histo­ry. We have the most bi­zarre situation going on in this country,” the for­mer premier purport­edly told other person in the audio believed to be US congresswoman.

In the 1.57 min­utes-long audio leak, the PTI chairman briefed the US law­maker about his ouster from power and subse­quent crackdown on his party workers.

“I received three bul­lets in one assassina­tion attempt. My gov­ernment was removed by ex-army chief army [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] because the mil­itary establishment is very powerful here.”

“He conspired with people who are in power currently and toppled my government,” he al­leged in the leaked conversa­tion. Imran Khan added that his party was facing the “worst crackdown” which, according to him, no democratic party had ever faced in the country’s history. While requesting Con­gresswoman Waters to issue a statement in his party’s favour, Khan said: “We would appreci­ate here because it goes a long way when someone like you Maxine gave a statement.”

“All we want is just the rule of law and Constitution and fun­damental rights. We just want a statement highlighting [crack­down] and that would really help us when someone like you Maxine speaks up it makes a lot of waves,” he added.

The alleged audio came in the backdrop of ongoing crackdown on PTI workers and leaders af­ter they resorted to violent pro­tests following party chief Im­ran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in graft case.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter (SAPM) on Interior Attaul­lah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was beg­ging a US Congresswoman to help and protect him, after insti­gating his people to attack the defence installation, burn mon­uments and sensitive buildings.

Addressing a press confer­ence along with Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Defence Malik Muhammad Ah­mad Khan, he said PTI’s miscre­ants had been involved in van­dalism that took place on May 9, as they damaged memorials of martyrs and sensitive defence installations including the Jin­nah House and replica of Cha­ghai mountain.

He said that Imran Khan, after an arson attack on the defence installations, wanted those who committed violence and vandal­ism to be spared so that they could attack the institutions again. Now he was begging the US Congresswoman to support him under the pretext of politi­cal victimisation, he added.

Atta Tarar said that it’s time that Imran Khan would have to face the charges, adding that today Imran Khan was alleg­ing that it was political victi­misation, but he did not know real political victimization was judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Attock Fort detention of Nawaz Sharif, and exile of PML-N leadership through con­spiracies.

The SAPM said that PTI’s mis­creants including Tayyaba Raja and Sanam Javed were present in Zaman Khan and they had been involved in spreading hate about the national institutions.

He said that Imran Khan was not capable of leading the coun­try, and the PTI was an anti-Pa­kistan party, which would have no place in the country’s poli­tics. Many PTI leaders wanted to join the PML-N, he claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ma­lik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that firstly Imran Khan cre­ated chaos and disorder in so­ciety, attacked national instal­lations, Askari Bank branches, monuments of martyrs and then telephoned the US Congress­woman, asking help to save him. He said that some PTI work­ers had been arrested, as le­gal action was being taken only against those who were directly involved in instigating violence and causing vandalism on May 9. Malik Ahmad said that Imran Khan begged the US Congress­woman to start lobbying for him and write letters to take other people on board and after taking them on-board, they thought the US government could approach the Pakistan’s government in fa­vour of him, he added.

Now, the PTI was getting re­lief from courts in various cases including foreign funding case, Tausha Khana, which was un­fortunate that some elements sided with the PTI, he added.

He said that everyone in for­eign relations knew about ci­pher, but Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy about US cipher which was used for correspon­dence between the countries, adding that Imran Khan’s re­buttal of the foreign conspiracy theory was a reminder of his vi­cious role he played to harm Pa­kistan’s external relations.

The SAPM said that after Im­ran Khan’s foreign conspiracy narrative got exposed, he tried to link it with freedom from the defence institution in a public gathering by saying that the de­fence institution could not stay neutral and they should be on his (Imran’s) side. Imran Khan had criticised the national insti­tution just to achieve his polit­ical agendas and get their sup­port, he asserted.

Imran Khan hatched a con­spiracy against the defence in­stitution, which was rejected by the people of the country, he said and added that those two women, Tayyaba Raja and Sa­nam Javed, had always spread vulgarities and hate which could not be tolerated. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders had instigated them to violence, vul­garity and arson, he added.

Malik Ahmad Khan said that Imran Khan had caused severe damage to the national econo­my, violated the agreement with the IMF, and signed agreements to purchase costly gas and elec­tricity. It could never be imag­ined what happened on May 9, he said, adding that the at­tack on the government build­ings, putting PTI’s flags on sen­sitive installations and burning of monuments was highly con­demnable. He said that a com­mission should be set up to probe the cipher conspiracy and violent incidents, saying that Imran Khan’s dual standards for begging help from the US Con­gresswoman was shameful and condemnable.

Today, it was revealed to him that an inquiry regarding ci­pher conspiracy was conducted in which 50 notices were sent to Azam Khan, but he did not respond to even a single one, while other members including Shah Mehmood Qureshi should also answer about the allega­tions of cipher conspiracy, he added. To a question, Atta Tarar said that Shaukat Tarin fled the country when he was served a notice by the FIA about viola­tion of the IMF agreement and he would not return now.

To a query, Malik Ahmad Khan said that those who attacked defence installations, burnt the monuments and attacked the properties could not be called politicians.