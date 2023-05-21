Imran Khan condemns arrest of Firdous Naqvi under terrorism charges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the arrest of his party stalwart Firdous Shamim Naqvi under terrorism charges.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said Firdous joined him 27 years ago and “shared my dream of Pakistan as a just and humane society”.

“He faced all our ups and downs ( most of the first 14 years were downs ) and took a strong character rooted in a powerful belief system to not give up despite so many disappointments,” Mr Khan wrote.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2023

The PTI chief said Mr Naqvi had been recovering from cancer and handled the disease with remarkable dignity and strength.

“To jail a man like him on terrorism shows how low those in power have fallen,” he concluded.