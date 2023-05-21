Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Firdous Naqvi under terrorism charges

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Firdous Naqvi under terrorism charges
Web Desk
3:31 PM | May 21, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the arrest of his party stalwart Firdous Shamim Naqvi under terrorism charges.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said Firdous joined him 27 years ago and “shared my dream of Pakistan as a just and humane society”.

“He faced all our ups and downs ( most of the first 14 years were downs ) and took a strong character rooted in a powerful belief system to not give up despite so many disappointments,” Mr Khan wrote.

The PTI chief said Mr Naqvi had been recovering from cancer and handled the disease with remarkable dignity and strength.

“To jail a man like him on terrorism shows how low those in power have fallen,” he concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023