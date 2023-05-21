Imran Khan is mastermind of May 9 arson attacks: Info minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf chairman Imran Khan generated an image of a woman by artificial in­telligence (AI) and shared it on his Twitter handle and ridiculed the se­curity personnel by claiming his fe­male supporters were being target­ed by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that in fact no such in­cident occurred and his lie was ex­posed by a television channel from France. “On May 19 in a tweet, Im­ran Khan uploaded pictures of Rang­ers and police in front of a wom­an’s picture created by artificial intelligence”, she said adding Im­ran Khan and his party tried to give a wrong impression that his party’s female supporters were victimized by law enforcement agencies but the French TV channel revealed the truth. It categorically stated that no fundamental rights of anyone were violated during the crackdown on May 9 arsonists, she added.

On the contrary, she said human rights of schoolchildren, patients in hospitals and general public were trampled by the PTI goons who at­tacked sensitive installations and public property on the behest of Im­ran Khan. She said that the entire nation was dismayed over the at­tacks that Imran Khan had planned to avoid the cases of foreign fund­ing, theft of Tosha Khana gifted and paternity issue of his daughter. The minister said that even the enemy could not do in 75 years’ history what Imran Khan did on May 9.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the uniform was mocked and the memorials of the martyrs were des­ecrated which caused jubilation in the neighboring country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Im­ran Khan was the mastermind be­hind the May 9 arson attacks and his so-called condemnation of the tragic incidents would not absolve him of responsibility. Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s dirty antics and tricks were continu­ing on a daily basis, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time, Imran Khan had realised what were the consequences of pal­ying with the law.

“Imran Khan had been planning such terrorist activities for the past 14 months when he was thrown out of power through the democratic process of no-confidence motion,” she said. Terming the May 9 arson attacks as the darkest day in the his­tory of Pakistan, she said that Jinnah House which was now Corps Com­mand’s House, was burnt and the martyrs’ memorials were desecrat­ed by the PTI gangs on the behest of Imran Khan.

The minister said that the mis­creants of the PTI burnt schools, mosques, ambulances and public property, even they did not spare an­imals’ market. She said that the ene­my of Pakistan was pleased with the act of Imran Khan as he did what the enemy could not do during the past 75 years. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI’s senior leadership con­tinued to infuriate and instigate the party workers during arson attacks. The whole nation was in a shock due to the tragedy of May 9, but on May 19 Imran Khan made “the drama of condemnation” to cover up his own crimes but he could not absolve him­self from the responsibility.