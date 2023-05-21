Inter-caste marriages  

I am writing to draw your attention to a problem that concerns many Pakistanis: intercaste marriages. Despite progress in numerous aspects of our society, relationships between individuals from different castes remain a contentious issue, often leading to social ostracism and violence.

In Pakistan, marriages between individuals from different castes are frequently deemed unacceptable, and many families strongly oppose such unions. Those who choose to marry outside of their own caste often face discrimination, resulting in significant tension and conflict. It is crucial for our society to recognize that individuals should have the freedom to choose their life partners without any consideration of caste or other factors. This issue is not only about personal freedom and autonomy but also about civil rights and equality.

We need to break down the social and cultural barriers that hinder intercaste marriages. This includes educating people about the benefits of such marriages, establishing legal and policy frameworks that support individual choice in marriage, and promoting inter-caste unions in popular culture and media.

As Pakistanis, we must come together to support intercaste marriages and ensure that everyone has the right to choose their own life partner. Let us strive for a society that is more welcoming and inclusive, one in which intercaste marriages are not only tolerated but celebrated.

SEHAR KANWAL,

Karachi.