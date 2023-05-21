JI demands transparent probe into suicide attack on convoy

In connection with the attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on May 19, the party on Sunday demanded a transparent investigation into the suicide attack on the convoy of Sirajul Haq.

The JI workers protested and demanded a transparent investigation into the matter from the incumbent government.

On the other hand, on reaching Karachi Airport from Quetta, the JI workers under the supervision of Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman gave Mr Haq a warm welcome.

On Friday, a man was killed and six others were injured in a tragic incident of a suicide attack near JI Emir Sirajul Haq's cavalcade in Zhob.

According to police, Mr Haq remained safe during the blast. The JI chief was scheduled to deliver a speech in Zhob.

The sources divulged Mr Haq reached the police line safely, adding the JI's convoy was entering Zhob from Quetta.

Mr Haq arrived in Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where his political gathering was scheduled. JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said in a video message that when he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up.

Sources privy to the development said the body of the attacker was taken to the civil hospital, while six injured people were shifted to a hospital. Two children are among the injured.

The political leaders, including the president, prime minister, and foreign minister condemned the attack on the JI's cavalcade.