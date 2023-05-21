Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KalPay co-founders make it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2023

KalPay co-founders make it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2023
PR
May 21, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Forbes announced its 8th Annual “30 under 30 Asia” List featuring 30 notable honorees across 10 different categories: Co-founders of Pakistan’s leading Shariah-aligned consumer financing startup - KalPay, Shershah Hassan and Waleed Amjad Islam, were selected for the prestigious list in the Finance and Venture Capital category.

These young entrepreneurs are making waves in major industry segments within the Asia-Pacific Region, including art & style, education, social impact, enterprise technology, and finance, etc. Founded in 2021, KalPay has now become the largest Shariah-aligned buy now pay later fintech startup based out of Lahore. KalPay is working with hundreds of e-commerce merchants across multiple product and service categories to provide BNPL services for their customers. Customers can buy their favorite products right away and pay in three equal monthly installments using cards, e-wallets and bank transfers without any interest or extra charges.

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

While expanding in the e-commerce space, KalPay has also launched new verticals including KalPayRasayi and KalPayTaleem, offering its BNPL services on purchase of productive assets like smartphones and fee payments for education and skill development services. With a strong focus on creating a positive impact in the society, KalPay intends to make easy, hassle-free and Shariah-aligned credit accessible to the under-banked masses across Pakistan. Through partnerships with Pakistan’s largest tech enablers such as Careem, Foodpanda and renowned B2B financial lenders such as Muawin, KalPay is working towards creating a thriving ecosystem of financial inclusion for individuals and enterprises through capital financing.

Shershah Hassan, CEO of KalPay, stated “When we started working on the idea of KalPay, I could never have imagined the magnitude of impact that we would be able to create. With a long way to go still, we are glad to play our part in helping bring financial inclusion and awareness for the underbanked population of Pakistan. Here is to hoping we continue to thrive and make a positive impact and make KalPay a Pakistani fintech unicorn!”

Untapped youth potential key to revitalise country’s economic development, say experts

Waleed Amjad Islam, COO of KalPay, added “The BNPL concept is still fairly new in Pakistan due to the lack of financial awareness. Our goal here is to give the masses access to credit that enables them to succeed. We’re focused on providing tech-based productive assets and educational loans and hope it brings about the positive impact we’re aiming to create.”

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023