KP Governor distributes fee waiver certificates to 80 KMU students

PESHAWAR - Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Surprises Students at Khyber Medical University
During an unexpected visit to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Hayatabad, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed fee waiver certificates to 60 students with disabilities who are enrolled in medical colleges affiliated with KMU. In addition, he personally presented certificates to 19 female students who had received scholarships from USAID.
The Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed administration block of KMU. Health Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Riaz Anwar, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Atifur Rehman, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, faculty members, and students were present during the visit.
Expressing his admiration for KMU’s commitment to supporting students with disabilities, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali paid tribute to the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, and university administration for implementing a complete fee waiver program for these students. He emphasized the importance of inclusive education and announced that he had instructed all universities to admit students with disabilities and waive their fees. The Governor also reassured the students and their parents, stating that they could consider him their guardian and he would support them.
He highlighted the efforts being made to provide equal opportunities for students with disabilities in various educational fields, including medical studies. He revealed that he had provided them with guidelines for improving their respective universities.