KP Governor distributes fee waiver certificates to 80 KMU students

PESHAWAR - Gov­ernor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sur­prises Students at Khyber Medical University

During an unexpect­ed visit to Khyber Med­ical University (KMU) Hayatabad, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa dis­tributed fee waiver cer­tificates to 60 students with disabilities who are enrolled in medi­cal colleges affiliated with KMU. In addition, he personally present­ed certificates to 19 fe­male students who had received scholarships from USAID.

The Governor also in­augurated the new­ly constructed admin­istration block of KMU. Health Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Riaz Anwar, former Provincial Min­ister Amanullah Haqqa­ni, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Ati­fur Rehman, Vice Chan­cellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, faculty members, and students were pres­ent during the visit.

Expressing his admi­ration for KMU’s com­mitment to supporting students with disabili­ties, Governor Haji Ghu­lam Ali paid tribute to the Vice-Chancellor, fac­ulty members, and uni­versity administration for implementing a com­plete fee waiver program for these students. He emphasized the impor­tance of inclusive educa­tion and announced that he had instructed all uni­versities to admit stu­dents with disabilities and waive their fees. The Governor also reassured the students and their parents, stating that they could consider him their guardian and he would support them.

He highlighted the ef­forts being made to pro­vide equal opportunities for students with disa­bilities in various edu­cational fields, including medical studies. He re­vealed that he had pro­vided them with guide­lines for improving their respective universities.