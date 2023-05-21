Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP police say overall 809 rioters arrested after May 9 violence

KP police say overall 809 rioters arrested after May 9 violence
Web Desk
12:30 PM | May 21, 2023
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Sunday said overall 809 rioters have been arrested under terrorism charges after May 9 violence.

According to a report, as many as 18 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered following the violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The KP police report further said that 267 have been arrested in Peshawar, 216 in Mardan and 114 rioters have been arrested in Kohat.

Former provincial ministers and assembly members are also booked under terrorism charges for inciting violence. “All elected members are on the run after being nominated in the cases,” the report added.

Earlier it emerged that most of the miscreants involved in violence and sabotage incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been identified.

The authorities also announced the names of those identified for their involvement in violent protests.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023