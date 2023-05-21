Legal process begins to try rioters under Army Act: General Asim

Chief of Army Staff warns any effort to create wedge between Army and people of Pakistan is an act against the State and not condonable under any circumstances.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited La­hore on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacri­ficed their lives for the motherland.

The Army Chief was given briefing on events of 9th May (Black Day). General Syed Asim Mu­nir also visited Jinnah House and an Army in­stallation which were blatantly attacked and vandalised by political­ly motivated rioters.

While addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Head­quarters, COAS said that legal process of tri­al against planners, in­stigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in 9 May tragedy has commenced under Pa­kistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and estab­lished legal procedures derived from the Con­stitution of Pakistan.

COAS emphasised that "Army draws its strength from people and any effort to cre­ate wedge between the Army and the peo­ple of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances.

"Hostile and inimical forces and their abet­tors have been trying hard to create confu­sion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the ene­my will be defeated with the support of the na­tion, InshAllah.” Later, COAS also visited Services Hospital Lahore and in­quired about the well be­ing of DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured by polit­ical miscreants during 9th May incident. COAS also visited Qurban Lines and met with police officials. COAS paid homage to Shu­hada of Police, appreci­ated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the riots/vandalism and assured Army’s full support to the LEAs for their capacity en­hancement, intelligence sharing and training. Ear­lier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.