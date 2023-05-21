Sunday, May 21, 2023
Man allegedly kills younger brother

Agencies
May 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    Elder brother allegedly killed his younger brother by slitting his throat in Mehdi Pur near Al-Quresh phase II here on Saturday. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a minor was injured in the Mehdi Pur area. The rescue team rushed to the spot where eyewitnesses said that the elder brother who is mentally challenged had killed his younger brother, 8-year-old Fahad son of Ab­dul Sattar, with a sharp edge knife. Police concerned also reached the spot and arrest­ed the killer. The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.

Agencies

