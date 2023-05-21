Man injured for resisting robbery  

KARACHI - A man was injured for resisting robbery on the Super Highway near Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi on Saturday. According to media reports, the incident occurred when a person was travelling on Super Highway in the early morning. Suddenly some robbers stopped him and threatened him to hand over his belonging otherwise he would be killed. When the robbers tried to snatch amount in his passion, he resisted and on it one of the robbers fired on him which made him injured. The injured victim has been identified as Abdullah, who has been shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. Police sources also confirmed the firing happened due to resistance while robbery and the police have initiated investigations to arrest the culprits soon.