Man killed, son injured in clash near Sibi

SIBI - Father died while his son sus­tained injuries in an armed clash between two groups of Silachi tribe in Tali Road area of Sibi in Balochistan prov­ince on Saturday.

According to levies sourc­es, armed clash between two groups of Silachi tribe in Tali Road area of Quetta took the life of one man namely Ghulam Sarwar son of Lal Muhammad Silachi while his son Muhammad Razaq Silachi sustained injuries in the incident. The body and injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital, Sibi for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively. The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation was being con­ducted by the authorities of concerned levies station.