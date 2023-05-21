Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man, son killed in firing in Ratodero

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Armed persons gunned-down father and son, in village Musa Ji Wand in the limit of Ratodero Police Station of Larkana, on Saturday.

The incident is said to be the outcome of an old enmity, the police report said. According to the Police, two groups of the Ghangharo community allegedly fired over a long-standing dispute in Musa Ji Wand village within the limits of Ratodero police station in Larkana. As a result of the firing, father Darya Khan Ghangharo and son Munir Khan Ghangharo were killed on the spot.

The killers escaped from the scene, police sources added. However, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into its custody and later the dead bodies were given back to heirs after the postmortem at Taluka Hospital Ratodero. Ratodero Police Station of Larkana has registered a case against the killers. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023