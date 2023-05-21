Mark Coles reunites with national women cricketers  

LAHORE - Mark Coles, who has been reappointed as Pakistan women’s team coach, met national players at State Bank Ground Saturday. Coles reached Karachi earlier on Saturday and went to State Bank Ground to watch Dynamites vsChallengers contest of the ongoing four-team T20 series. After the match, Coles reunited with the national players whom he coached during his last stint from 2017 to 2019. “It feels great to be back and meeting you guys,” said Coles in a brief chat with the players. “It’s good to see some old faces alongside some youngsters. I watched the match today and it was great to see players putting in all the effort,” he added. Coles said he is looking forward to the start of the women’s Pakistan Cup. “I am really excited about the one-day matches. Keep your momentum high and work hard for the 50-over format. I will be looking at you all during the matches,” he concluded. During his previous stint, Pakistan achieved major results, including a fifth finish in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020 that paved the way for the side to feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.