Michael Douglas plans trip to South India

PARIS -At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, veteran actor Michael Douglas paid a visit to the Indian pavilion and revealed that he has not yet been to southern India and is planning a trip for the near future. The Basic Instinct icon was recently honored with the honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes where he visited the Indian pavilion with the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan. Murugan also invited Douglas to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which will be held in November this year. Reminiscing about his trips to India, he said, “I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity” “Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south.

So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip,”

Last year, the actor and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared in the feature film Unplugged in Mumbai, in which they were seen exploring Mumbai with Catherine revealing, “I am a big Bollywood fan.” The film, directed by Shailendra Singh, was released in July 2022.