Minister asks doctors community to play role for improving health sector

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minis­ter Dr Javed Akram has said that the doctor community should play its role for improving the health sector. He was address­ing the two-day 8th Internation­al Family Doctors Conference 2023 as the special guest at a local hotel, here on Saturday. He congratulated the adminis­tration for organising the con­ference on an important topic and prayed to Allah for positive outcome of the conference. He said that there was an opportu­nity to learn a lot from medical experts during the conference. The minister said that general practitioners were backbone of the health system. He said that in the past, primary angioplasty had been only available to the elite earlier, but now Alhamdu­lillah, this facility was available to patients in all cardiology hos­pitals of the province and so far 5,000 patients had been facili­tated. He said that public hos­pitals built at the cost of billions of rupees would be made ben­eficial for the common man. The minister said that strict action against the enemies of humanity like quackery was being taken. Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, while addressing the participants in the conference, said that the ad­ministration had done a great job by organising the confer­ence. He said that doctoring was a prophetic profession. The support of Fatima Jinnah Medi­cal University would always be there for the success of family medicine, he added. President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami said that Paki­stan Medical Association would always play its role for eleva­tion of medical profession in the country. “We have to resort to modern research to save Paki­stani people from dangerous diseases,” he added. He said the importance of family medi­cine in the health system could never be overstated. Chairman Organising Committee Dr. Cap­tain Arshad Humayun said that quackery should be eradicated from society. Family physi­cians should be considered an integral part of the health sys­tem, he added. A large number of doctors participated in the conference.