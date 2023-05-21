Minister condemns violent incidents of May 9

Rawalpindi-The acting Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema presided over a meeting of the District Peace Committee (DPC) on Saturday in which the incidents of May 9 were condemned in the strongest terms and it demanded that attacks on GHQ and military installations including Jinnah House Lahore are intolerable and all the criminals involved in these incidents should be brought to justice.

In addition to scholars of all schools of thought, representatives of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities also participated in the district peace committee.

The District Peace Committee further demanded that strict legal action should be taken against the facilitators involved in the anti-national incidents of May 9 and said that hand of external conspiracy in incidents cannot be ignored.

The District Peace Committee expressed its determination that the entire nation stands unitedly with the armed forces of Pakistan and that no harm will be tolerated to the institutions, integrity and survival of the country.

Addressing the District Peace Committee, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that conspiracies against the country will be thwarted with unity and for this purpose, the role of Ulama and Mashaikh is very important. He said that all the martyrs are our heroes and the entire nation is saddened by the events of May 9. He said that every section of the country is more united than before and is enthusiastically playing its role for the stability and unity of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the administration will deal strictly with those who disturb law and order, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that the safety of citizens’ lives and property will be ensured at any cost and there will be no negligence in this regard.

District Khatib Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, President Anjuman Tajaran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Hafeez, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Pir Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Shaukat Jafari, Yasir Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Haji Abdul Majeed Naqshbandi, Mufti Muhammad Zeeshan Umar, Pir Atiqur Rahman Shah and others attended the meeting.