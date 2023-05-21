More leaders quit PTI

LAHORE - PTI leader Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has announced to quit his party. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the decision was taken in view of incidents of 9th May.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provin­cial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah has also an­nounced to quit the party. In a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, he expressed his disgracefulness to be part of the PTI as he is saddened by the incidents of May 9 and the des­ecration of the martyrs’ statues. He said that in view of the current political scenario, and dam­ages to public and private properties and mili­tary installations by violent protesters on May 9, he could not remain silent in such circumstances. PTI leader Ajmal Wazeer has also announced to quit the party.