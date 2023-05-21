More leaders quit PTI

LAHORE - PTI leader Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has announced to quit his party. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the decision was taken in view of incidents of 9th May.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah has also announced to quit the party. In a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, he expressed his disgracefulness to be part of the PTI as he is saddened by the incidents of May 9 and the desecration of the martyrs’ statues. He said that in view of the current political scenario, and damages to public and private properties and military installations by violent protesters on May 9, he could not remain silent in such circumstances. PTI leader Ajmal Wazeer has also announced to quit the party.