Multan Police confirm arrests in triple murder case

MULTAN - Police have resolved the three dead bodies recovery case from a house in Basti Jhandir and ar­rest three suspects involved in the murder. The brother and son-in-law of the deceased Tan­veer Mai and Asad Raza killed the three persons of the family over not sending their daughter along with them. According to details, Basti Malook police had received information that three dead bod­ies were found in a house in Basti Jhandir area on 1,05,3023. The deceased were identified as 40 years old Tanveer Mai, 23 years old Fakhr Ali and 21 years old Me­hwish Fatima. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot on time and collected the evi­dence from the crime scene and started the investigation by lodg­ing case. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem. CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana took notice of the incident and issued orders to trace and arrest the accused in­volved in the murder.

DACOIT KILLED DURING POLICE ENCOUNTER

A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own ac­complices during a police encoun­ter. According to a police spokes­person, Makhdoom Rasheed police were bringing two accused namely Muhammad Shahzad s/o Muhammad Arif resident of Du­rana Lagana and Khalil s/o Mu­hammad Shafi for recovery when their three armed accomplices at­tacked on police party.