Sunday, May 21, 2023
NAB gives clean chit to PM in Ashiana housing case

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    The National Account­ability Bureau Satur­day gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif in the Ashi­ana Iqbal Housing Scan­dal reference.

In a reply submitted to the Accountability Court of Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad on Satur­day, NAB stated that no proof was found against the accused Shahbaz Sharif regarding misus­ing his authority and no malafide intention was proved either.

The report also stat­ed that no proof of cor­ruption was found in the contract giving pro­cess of Ashiana Hous­ing project. It stated that the Ashiana project did not cause any finan­cial loss to the national exchequer and Shahbaz Sharif did not get any benefits either.

The report also stated that neither the co-ac­cused Kamran Kiani caused any loss to the national exchequer nor co-accused Fawad Has­san Fawad got any bribe for awarding the project contract.

The report stated that Shahbaz Sharif had sent the issue of awarding the contract to Latif and Sons to Anti-Corruption as per law. The NAB prayed the Accountability Court to decide Shahbaz Shar­if’s application as per law. The Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad called law­yers of both sides for ar­guments and adjourned the hearing till 27th of this month. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif di­rected to provide uninter­rupted modern medical facilities to poor patients on priority basis. Chair­ing a meeting at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore on Saturday, he urged doctors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute to serve patients sincere­ly with available resourc­es. He said steps are be­ing taken to provide latest equipment required for modern treatment. Sheh­baz Sharif directed to for­mulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure global quality of technical edu­cation in nursing college project.

Our Staff Reporter

