NAB gives clean chit to PM in Ashiana housing case

LAHORE - The National Account­ability Bureau Satur­day gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif in the Ashi­ana Iqbal Housing Scan­dal reference.

In a reply submitted to the Accountability Court of Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad on Satur­day, NAB stated that no proof was found against the accused Shahbaz Sharif regarding misus­ing his authority and no malafide intention was proved either.

The report also stat­ed that no proof of cor­ruption was found in the contract giving pro­cess of Ashiana Hous­ing project. It stated that the Ashiana project did not cause any finan­cial loss to the national exchequer and Shahbaz Sharif did not get any benefits either.

The report also stated that neither the co-ac­cused Kamran Kiani caused any loss to the national exchequer nor co-accused Fawad Has­san Fawad got any bribe for awarding the project contract.

The report stated that Shahbaz Sharif had sent the issue of awarding the contract to Latif and Sons to Anti-Corruption as per law. The NAB prayed the Accountability Court to decide Shahbaz Sharif's application as per law. The Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad called lawyers of both sides for arguments and adjourned the hearing till 27th of this month.