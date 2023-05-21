NAB gives clean chit to PM in Ashiana housing case

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau Saturday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scandal reference.
In a reply submitted to the Accountability Court of Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad on Saturday, NAB stated that no proof was found against the accused Shahbaz Sharif regarding misusing his authority and no malafide intention was proved either.
The report also stated that no proof of corruption was found in the contract giving process of Ashiana Housing project. It stated that the Ashiana project did not cause any financial loss to the national exchequer and Shahbaz Sharif did not get any benefits either.
The report also stated that neither the co-accused Kamran Kiani caused any loss to the national exchequer nor co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad got any bribe for awarding the project contract.
The report stated that Shahbaz Sharif had sent the issue of awarding the contract to Latif and Sons to Anti-Corruption as per law. The NAB prayed the Accountability Court to decide Shahbaz Sharif’s application as per law. The Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad called lawyers of both sides for arguments and adjourned the hearing till 27th of this month. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed to provide uninterrupted modern medical facilities to poor patients on priority basis. Chairing a meeting at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore on Saturday, he urged doctors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute to serve patients sincerely with available resources. He said steps are being taken to provide latest equipment required for modern treatment. Shehbaz Sharif directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure global quality of technical education in nursing college project.