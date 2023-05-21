NAB seeks ‘comprehensive report’ from EOBI over Bahria Town’s declining contribution for 35,000 employees

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) to submit a ‘comprehensive report’ over Bahria Town’s declining EOBI contribution from Rs850 million to Rs150 million in 2020 against its total strength of 35,000 employees. According to the documents exclusively available with this scribe, the NAB has sent a ‘confidential’ letter to the Chairman Employees Old-age Benefit Institu­tion Karachi for provision of information under Section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999. The letter read, “In connection with a complaint being processed in this Bureau, hav­ing [sic] allegations of not receiving EOBI contri­bution from Bahria Town in accordance with its total strength of 35,000 employees declared by Bahria Town in Supreme Court of Pakistan and re­ducing the recoverable amount of Rs850 million to Rs150 million in the year 2020 and further re­ducing the amount from Rs50 million to Rs15 mil­lion, it is requested to forward a comprehensive report in respect of above allegations along with information/record”.