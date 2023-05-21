Notorious drug dealer killed, 55.86kg hashish seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A notorious drug dealer’s life came to an end in a fierce shootout with the police in Huzaifa Town near Dinpur on Saturday. During the intense exchange of gunfire, law enforcement authorities managed to confiscate firearms and drugs found in the possession of the deceased criminal. Acting on a tip-off, the Cantt police, led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan, raided the residence of the infamous drug dealer, Anwar Mehsud, in the Dinpur area.
Simultaneously, in a separate police operation, the Dera Police successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt. They apprehended two suspects and seized 55.86 kilograms of hashish from a car in the jurisdiction of the Daraban Police Station. Acting on information about drug smuggling from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan, a team from Daraban Police Station, headed by Kulachi Circle SDPO and SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, established a special blockade on Darazinda road. They intercepted a car bearing registration number (ANX-837) traveling from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan for inspection.
The occupants of the vehicle identified themselves as Muhammad Rafiq, son of Muhammad Bashir from Okara, Punjab, and Tariq Abbas, son of Dost Muhammad from Chichawatni. During the thorough search of the car, the police discovered 45 packets of hashish weighing 55.86 kilograms concealed in hidden compartments beneath the back seat. The authorities promptly arrested both smugglers and impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway in both incidents.