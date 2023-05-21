Notorious drug dealer killed, 55.86kg hashish seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A no­torious drug dealer’s life came to an end in a fierce shootout with the police in Huzaifa Town near Dinpur on Saturday. During the in­tense exchange of gunfire, law en­forcement authorities managed to confiscate firearms and drugs found in the possession of the de­ceased criminal. Acting on a tip-off, the Cantt police, led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gul­sher Khan, raided the residence of the infamous drug dealer, Anwar Mehsud, in the Dinpur area.

Simultaneously, in a separate police operation, the Dera Po­lice successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt. They appre­hended two suspects and seized 55.86 kilograms of hashish from a car in the jurisdiction of the Dara­ban Police Station. Acting on in­formation about drug smuggling from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan, a team from Daraban Police Station, headed by Kulachi Circle SDPO and SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, es­tablished a special blockade on Darazinda road. They intercepted a car bearing registration number (ANX-837) traveling from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan for inspection.

The occupants of the vehicle identified themselves as Muham­mad Rafiq, son of Muhammad Bashir from Okara, Punjab, and Tariq Abbas, son of Dost Muham­mad from Chichawatni. During the thorough search of the car, the po­lice discovered 45 packets of hash­ish weighing 55.86 kilograms con­cealed in hidden compartments beneath the back seat. The au­thorities promptly arrested both smugglers and impounded the ve­hicle. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway in both incidents.