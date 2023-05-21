Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Online cab driver shot dead  

STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - A taxi driver was shot dead by rivals near Farash Morr area of Sukkur district on Saturday. According to the media reports, the incident occurred when the taxi driver was returning to home, some motorcycle riding suspects opened fire on a car near Farash Morr. As a result the taxi driver succumbed to his injuries. The deceased victim was a resident of Lakhi Ghulam Shah City. Police on having information of the incident reached on the spot. Police took the dead body in custody and shifted it to hospital for medico-legal process. Police also collected all the possible evidences from the crime scene. The police suspect that the incident is an outcome of old enmity. Moreover, case regarding the incident has been registered and the police have claimed to start the investigations.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023