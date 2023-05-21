Online cab driver shot dead  

SUKKUR - A taxi driver was shot dead by rivals near Farash Morr area of Sukkur district on Saturday. According to the media reports, the incident occurred when the taxi driver was returning to home, some motorcycle riding suspects opened fire on a car near Farash Morr. As a result the taxi driver succumbed to his injuries. The deceased victim was a resident of Lakhi Ghulam Shah City. Police on having information of the incident reached on the spot. Police took the dead body in custody and shifted it to hospital for medico-legal process. Police also collected all the possible evidences from the crime scene. The police suspect that the incident is an outcome of old enmity. Moreover, case regarding the incident has been registered and the police have claimed to start the investigations.