Sunday, May 21, 2023
Overseas Pakistanis express solidarity with armed forces

Web Desk
12:51 PM | May 21, 2023
Overseas Pakistanis have expressed solidarity with the armed forces, following the attacks on its installations on May 9.

As per details, Overseas Pakistanis expressed solidarity and love for the Pakistan armed forces. They also condemned the incidents of May 9 and the desecration of the martyrs’ monuments.

Rails were held in several European countries, including England, Turkiye, Belgium and Germany and in South Africa to express love and support for the armed forces.

Speaking at rallies, overseas Pakistanis said that Pakistan Armed Forces are important for the survival and security of the country.

The recent attacks on the Pakistan Army were strongly condemned in Germany. Central Secretary of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti conveyed the message of stability of Pakistan to the community members in London.

In the Netherlands, overseas Pakistanis expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The participants raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army. Attacks on Pakistani forces were strongly condemned in Russia and slogans were chanted in their favour of our army.

The participants demanded that strict action should be taken against those who harmed or conspired against the Pakistan Army.

