Pak Army win 34th National Games’ baseball event

LAHORE-Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan Wapda by 15-0 runs in the 5th innings, to secure first position and win gold medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday.

According to information made available here, Wapda fetched second position with silver medal while HEC secured third position and bronze medal in the tournament. For the winners, the players who scored 2 runs each for Pak Army were Arsalan Jamshed, M Hussain, Nazeer, Asad Ali and Saqib while Abdullah and Faqeer scored one run each. Waseem Akram scored 3 runs while Saqib struck 3 home run. On the other hand, Wapda players could not score any runs and faced defeat by 15 runs.

Later, chief guest Chaudhary Yaqoob, Vice President of Pakistan Olympic Association, lauded the Balochistan government, especially its Sports Department, for getting assembled athletes from across the country including the far-flung areas in Balochistan under one platform for the mega National Event, which is an excellent effort in the current situation when the nation is faced with the tense situation due to unpreceded economic issues and other challenges.

“It will help promote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them,” he said. POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood said that currently the event is being held in peaceful and relaxed atmospheres due to best coordination efforts and due to the excellent security arrangements for the mega events, which has enabled the athletes to focus on the game and performance at their best.

He was all praise for the Balochistan government for the provision of the best arrangements and excellent security to the sportspersons who are in Quetta for the National Games.

Meanwhile, the thrilling boxing event of the 34th National Games came to an end at the prestigious Ibrar Hussain Boxing Hall in Qayum Stadium, Quetta. The event witnessed remarkable displays of skill and sportsmanship, as 13 men’s final bouts and seven women’s final bouts took place. In the elite men’s boxing event, Pakistan Army secured an impressive 8 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Wapda claimed second position with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while PAF earned third position with 1 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals. In the Elite Women’s Boxing Event, Pakistan Army clinched 5 gold medals while HEC grabbed second position with 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze and PAF bagged third with 2 silver and 2 bronze.