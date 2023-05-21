Sunday, May 21, 2023
Pakistan get hosting rights of Asia Rugby Div-I Championship  

STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan will host the upcoming Asia Rugby Division-I Championship in July this year. According to Pakistan Ruby Union (PRU) spokesman, Pakistan has been given the hosting rights of Asian rugby event which will be held from July 4 to 8 in Lahore. Asia Rugby has informed the PRU about their decision on Saturday. “We are glad to announce that the Asia Rugby Championship will be held in Lahore in July,” a PRU spokesman said. “We have been told about the decision on Saturday. We are excited to host this event once again in our country,” he added. Last year, Pakistan hosted Asia Rugby Div-II in Lahore. 

 

STAFF REPORT

Sports

