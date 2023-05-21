Pakistan men’s national football team to feature in 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius  

LAHORE - Pakistan men’s national football team is all set to participate in the four-nations Cup in Mauritius. The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and compete against other nations. With Mauritius hosting the tournament, along with Kenya and Djibouti as the other participating teams, the competition will start on June 8 and will come to an end on June 18. The fixtures of the tournament will be shared in due course. In this regard, the camp for all the necessary preparations will begin in the last week of May. The camp will be aiming at helping the men in green to pull their muscles for the international event and prepare well to exhibit their prowess in a better way.