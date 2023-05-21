Participation in global tourism fairs can bring huge dividends to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-To earn socio-economic benefits from tourism sector, it is important for Pakistan to ensure its presence in all important international tourism business fairs and exhibitions, says a senior official.

The opportunities Pakistan will avail there will help it build its destination brand, access new customers, attract investors, explore new markets, and become an active part of the global tourism business. All these aspects are very important to generate new opportunities for its people and earn a handsome foreign exchange.

Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftabur Rahman Rana said while talking to WealthPK that Pakistan is full of potential related to tourism. Diversity in Pakistan’s landscape, culture, heritage, and ecosystem are all attractive tourism products. The government of Pakistan is a step ahead to promote the areas rich in any of the said products. It is not only a source of employment generation, but is important for the socio-economic uplift of the related area. For this purpose, the government of Pakistan trained and certified its first batch of professionally trained tourist guides in March this year. Aftab said Pakistan’s participation in international tourism expos and fairs is crucial to further boost this industry.

“Tourism sector all over the world is rapidly growing and it is time for us to promote our tourism. World has reopened after the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also important to create a soft image of Pakistan at the international level. Such events are also a great source to attract entrepreneurs and investors,” he said. The official also shared about the current active participation of Pakistan in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM). It is the leading global event for the outbound and inbound travel industry in the Middle East. It is functional for the last 28 years and more than 160 countries and over 2,000 exhibitors joined the event this year. The presentation of Pakistani tourism products there was well entertaining at a great level. A large number of trade visitors, social media influencers, tour operators, media persons, and exhibitors, visited and took keen interest in the Pakistani pavilion.

Tourism has become a massive industry worldwide. It is important for Pakistan to become a part of this economic stream for the larger national interest. Pakistan must also host international activities related to tourism to boost this sector and attract foreign investment.