Payment Woes

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s (IESCO) decision to stop the supply of electricity in key state buildings as a result of a non-payment of dues is a needed decision. IESCO has sent a final seven-day warning notice to institutions such as the Parliament Lodges, CDA and Pak Secretariat. The state has a pattern of not making timely payments, with businesses and institutions having no choice but to wait for these payments, which determinately affects the way business is conducted.

If the government delays its payments, then the receiving business or institution has to delay its own payments to staff and vendors, crippling the whole supply chain and restricting the needed flow of money into the economy. IESCO and other electricity distribution companies have had issues with power payments historically, and this has led to the ballooning circular debt that has at the heart of the energy crisis in Pakistan.

This is not the first time this year that the electric supply company has sent notices of this sort to the government. In February, IESCO issued final notices to the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Senate, the Azad Jammu Kashmir government and dozens of other government and semi-government departments for payment of over Rs113 billion in dues.

Pakistan’s government is currently going through a severe financial crunch which is why making the payments at this time might be difficult, but this is certainly not a new problem. The inability to make payments has existed long before the current crisis. On its part, IESCO is certainly justified for asking for its payments and shutting off connections if they are not made. It is hoped the government can comply before this gets to a point where there is no choice left for the electricity provider.