PDM govt decides not to establish military courts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) govern­ment has decided not to establish military courts on the opposition by key coali­tion partners Pakistan peo­ple’s Party. Highly credible sources told The Nation that those people who were responsible for attacking and burning military instal­lations and monuments on 9th of May would be tried in anti terrorism courts. Federal government after consulting coalition part­ners have directed Punjab Police through Punjab gov­ernment to register the cas­es and trial the culprits on Military and civilian instal­lations separately. Sources further said that the cases related to attack and ar­son of public and military buildings will be tried un­der anti-terrorism courts. The cases relate to attack on military installations would be tried through the magistrate courts and if required would be tried in ATC. The coalition partners told the government that the law regulating mili­tary courts was expired in 2019. Therefore to create new military courts PDM government will have to do legislation in the par­liament which may face hurdles and such legisla­tion is also expected to be blocked by President Alvi when he will be giving his final assent. Prime Min­ister after receiving input from Pakistan People’s Par­ty and coalition partners has directed Ministry of Defense and Ministry of In­terior and Ministry of Law to stream line the legal pro­cedures as per the opinion of Pakistan people’s party. On the other hand the legal proceedings against the at­tackers of 9 May incident has already commenced on speedy basis in various anti terrorism courts in KP and Punjab provinces.