PDM govt decides not to establish military courts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) government has decided not to establish military courts on the opposition by key coalition partners Pakistan people’s Party. Highly credible sources told The Nation that those people who were responsible for attacking and burning military installations and monuments on 9th of May would be tried in anti terrorism courts. Federal government after consulting coalition partners have directed Punjab Police through Punjab government to register the cases and trial the culprits on Military and civilian installations separately. Sources further said that the cases related to attack and arson of public and military buildings will be tried under anti-terrorism courts. The cases relate to attack on military installations would be tried through the magistrate courts and if required would be tried in ATC. The coalition partners told the government that the law regulating military courts was expired in 2019. Therefore to create new military courts PDM government will have to do legislation in the parliament which may face hurdles and such legislation is also expected to be blocked by President Alvi when he will be giving his final assent. Prime Minister after receiving input from Pakistan People’s Party and coalition partners has directed Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Law to stream line the legal procedures as per the opinion of Pakistan people’s party. On the other hand the legal proceedings against the attackers of 9 May incident has already commenced on speedy basis in various anti terrorism courts in KP and Punjab provinces.