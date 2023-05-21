People leaving PTI due to its anti-state policies: Maryam

LAHORE - Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz called upon ulema and mushaikh on Satur­day to play their crucial role for promoting toler­ance and harmony in society, saying that they have a strong voice in the country.

Addressing a meeting organised by the PML-N Ulema & Mushaikh Wing Punjab chapter, she said the religious scholars’ support and role was need­ed to educate people in the current challenges af­flicting the nation.

She regretted that country’s religious, social and moral values were under attack by a political par­ty through a planned conspiracy. She added that it was part of big conspiracy against Pakistan, un­der which the PTI received foreign funding. She claimed that religion was also used for political ambitions by that party.

The PTI used religion to accuse political oppo­nents for its vested political interests, she said adding that the PML-N leadership remained the target of extremist elements in the country which were under influence of hateful religious propa­ganda. Even Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal fell vic­tim to that propaganda, as he was shot at and in­jured by the extremist elements, she recalled. Even the sanctity of holy sites in Saudi Arabia was not protected as party’s activists abused the PML-N leaders at such sacred places under a hate element, spread by the PTI leadership.

She said that the entire PML-N leadership faced the worst victimisation during the PTI government, but they bravely faced the account­ability process.