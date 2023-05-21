PFVA fears 20pc cut in mango production due to climate change

PESHAWAR - All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) has expressed the fear of 20 percent reduction in mango crop production in the country during current year due to adverse effects of climate change on agriculture and horticulture sectors.

In a press statement issued here, Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of PFVA, said that the production capacity of mangoes in Pakistan is around 1.8 million tons, however due to the effects of climate change, it is feared that the production is expected to decrease by 20% thus be limited to 1.44 million tons.

Waheed guessed that due to long winter and delayed arrival of summer, mango production is decreasing and the ability to fight diseases in mango orchards is also diminishing. It merits a mention here that last year early heat wave caused by global warming affected around 50 percent of mango production, slashing the export target of mango from 1,25,000 tones to 90,000 tonnes. Mango crop is directly affected by changing weather patterns, he added and urged that research institutes and provincial agriculture departments shall provide resources and awareness to mango farmers to avert the negative impact of the climate change. He stated that the target of export of mangoes for this season has been set at 125,000 M.tons and if this is achieved, Pakistan will earn foreign exchange of $ 100 million. Export of mangoes will commence from 20th May 2023.

Gulf countries, Iran, Central Asian & UK countries are major buyers of Pakistani mangoes. Other important markets include Europe, Canada, USA and Japan. Increase in cost of export due to reduction in production coupled with quality issues linked with climatic effects along with increase in freight, packaging and transport costs is a major challenge for mango exports. Along with this, ongoing deteriorating law and order issues in the country, political instability and disruptions in delivery may also affect exports, Waheed feared. In Pakistan, 70% of mangoes are produced in Punjab, while the share of Sindh in total mango production is 29% & KPK’s share is 1%. Patron in Chief PFVA informed that 50% of mangoes are exported from Pakistan by sea, 35% by land and 15% by air.