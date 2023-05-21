PIA to restore Lahore-Skardu flights in June

LAHORE - Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA) has decided to restore the flight opera­tion between Lahore and Skardu from 3 June with aim to promote tourism in Pakistan. According to the media reports, PIA on the directions of Fed­eral Civil Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has decided to increase the PIA flights on domes­tic routes to provide better travelling facilities to tourists. In the first phase, the PIA is restoring its flight operation between Lahore and Skardu from June 3; two flights will be operated in a week on every Wednesday and Saturday.