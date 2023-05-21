Sunday, May 21, 2023
PM expresses grief over death of 8 Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah

Agencies
May 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD   -    Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on Sat­urday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of eight Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives in a ho­tel blaze in Makkah Mu­karma. The prime minis­ter expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and offered condolences, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with for­titude. The prime min­ister directed the Minis­try of Religious Affairs to look after the health of in­jured pilgrims and pro­vide all possible facilities to the bereaved families. According to the Foreign Office, eight Pakistanis were dead and six oth­ers injured in an unfortu­nate fire incident in a ho­tel in Makkah. In response to media queries, the For­eign Office spokesperson on Friday said in a press release that they had re­ports of 8 deaths and 6 in­jured Pakistanis in the in­cident. Pakistan Mission in Jeddah was in contact with local authorities to pro­vide relief to the victims and their families.

Agencies

