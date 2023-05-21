PM Shehbaz equates PTI with TTP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif likened on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Addressing a meeting on the law and order situation in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "The TTP attacked the GHQ [General Headquarters], and these enemies of the state [PTI] also attacked the GHQ." During the May 9 riots. The office of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar was also vandalised, he lamented.

Believing that May 9 violence will affect the nation psychologically for years to come, PM Shehbaz asserted that the May 9 miscreants will not be allowed to "run away from the law".

In line with the May 9 vandalism, PM Shehbaz took a jibe at former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said, " The day will be remembered when terrorism was committed against the state on the orders of Imran Khan."

"It has been decided that everyone involved in the events of May 9 [planners, perpetrators, or anyone else] will be punished according to the law and the constitution," the premier maintained. He reiterated that May 9 will be remembered as a black day.

The premier vowed those involved in attacks on civic institutions will be prosecuted in civil courts under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Saturday, the premier visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) during which he met with the team of doctors.

He also took briefing over the program ongoing for the poor people during his visit.

The PM advised the doctors to sever patients with utmost sincerity as this institution was built to provide excellent treatment adding the federal and provincial governments were making efforts to improve the service.

The PM mentioned administrative steps would be completed as soon as possible to obtain modern equipment required for treatment in PKLI.