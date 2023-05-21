PM Shehbaz Sharif gets briefing on legal, economic matters

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to get a briefing on the legal, economic and political matters of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leaders and ministers including Azam Nazir Tarar, Musadik Malik, Ata Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation and legal matters especially the under-trial cases in the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar briefed the participants of the matter about the ongoing hearing of important cases in the apex court.

Earlier, the federal cabinet strongly condemned the riot that happened on May 9 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan arrest.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a federal cabinet meeting was held in which the participants strongly condemned May 9 riots and focused on taking action against those involved in the condemnable acts of May 9, in accordance with the relevant laws.

During the briefing, the federal cabinet discussed the measures to be taken to ensure strict accountability of the miscreants.