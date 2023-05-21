Sunday, May 21, 2023
PM summons high-level meeting to discuss May 9 atrocities

Web Desk
9:32 AM | May 21, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef has suumoned a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the county. The meeting is scheduled to happen today.

According to the reports, the PM has called a high-level meeting for today in Islamabad. Chief Ministers of all the four provinces along with other provincial representatives will meet PM and other concerned federal office bearers.

The Punjab government is reportedly set to present a report regarding the arrest and other operation against the suspects of May 9th mayhem. The meeting will also be apprised about the steps taken by the federal government in this regard.

The meeting comes at a time when the political environment is extremely tensed and the government is expected to ponder upon the next plan of action. However, it is expected that the government will take stringent actions against the rioters.

Web Desk

National

