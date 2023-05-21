Protesters demand closure of all flour mills in Chitral

CHITRAL - Activists from various political and religious parties, along with members of civil society, orga­nized a walk and public meet­ing at Ataleeq Square in Chi­tral. They voiced their demand for the closure of all flour mills in the region and called for a re­form in the wheat supply sys­tem. The protest, initiated by all political parties, was led by Maulvi Jamshed, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Chitral.

The demonstrators marched through Ataleeq Bazar, culmi­nating in a massive rally that drew representatives from po­litical and religious parties, as well as the traders’ and drivers’ unions. The protest received widespread support, with a sig­nificant number of people par­ticipating in the event. As a re­sult, Chitral Bazar observed a complete shutdown, and the Pe­shawar highway was blocked.

During the protest, the speak­ers highlighted the peaceful na­ture of the people of Chitral and expressed their dissatis­faction with the government’s treatment of the region. They criticized the previous provin­cial government for allowing non-locals to open flour mills, resulting in the closure of wa­ter mills across the district. The speakers further claimed that the flour provided by these mills is of poor quality and un­fit for human consumption, while the supply of wheat at subsidized rates to the people has been banned. Additional­ly, they emphasized the drastic increase in wheat prices dur­ing the interim government, where a 100% price hike has led to a 100 kg bag of wheat be­ing sold for Rs 12,000, whereas it is available for only Rs 4,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition to their demands, banners condemning the flour mill mafia were prominent­ly displayed during the pro­test. The demonstrators called for the closure of all flour mills in Chitral and advocated for the resumption of wheat supply to the people through the previ­ous system, enabling them to exercise their own free will in purchasing wheat. They em­phasized the importance of us­ing water mills, as they provide various types of flour, including fine flour, white flour, bran, and low-quality flour, ensuring bet­ter quality control and suitabil­ity for consumption.

According to government poli­cy, flour mills in Chitral are obli­gated to sell 70% of the flour to the public at a subsidized rate, while the remaining 30% can be sold at the mill owners’ discre­tion. However, the speakers al­leged that the subsidized flour provided to the public is inedi­ble, and mill owners often smug­gle flour to other districts. To ad­dress these issues, a unanimous resolution was passed during the meeting, demanding the im­mediate withdrawal of the de­cision to increase the price of wheat by Rs 6,000 per bag.

The resolution also called for the provision of wheat to the people of Chitral at the same rate as in Gilgit-Baltistan, high­lighting the shared challeng­es faced by both regions. The demonstrators accused flour mill owners of purchasing Chi­tral’s wheat quota and selling the resulting flour to the public at double the price, while also smuggling flour out of the dis­trict. The resolution further de­manded that the Food Depart­ment distribute wheat from warehouses, banning flour mills in Chitral, and ensure an ade­quate supply of wheat based on the people’s needs, while put­ting an end to harassment faced by the public in the warehouses.

The demonstrators warned that failing to meet their de­mands would result in a wide­spread strike, leading to the shutdown of businesses and transportation. They held the government responsible for any potential law and order distur­bances arising from the situ­ation. The protesters also de­manded an investigation into the sudden disappearance of one month’s stock of wheat from the grain warehouses when the notification was issued to stop the supply of wheat and divert it to the flour mills.

The protest witnessed partic­ipation from representatives of all political and religious par­ties, trade unions, drivers’ un­ions, and civil society, who ex­pressed their views on the matter.