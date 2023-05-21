Protesters demand closure of all flour mills in Chitral

CHITRAL - Activists from various political and religious parties, along with members of civil society, organized a walk and public meeting at Ataleeq Square in Chitral. They voiced their demand for the closure of all flour mills in the region and called for a reform in the wheat supply system. The protest, initiated by all political parties, was led by Maulvi Jamshed, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Chitral.
The demonstrators marched through Ataleeq Bazar, culminating in a massive rally that drew representatives from political and religious parties, as well as the traders’ and drivers’ unions. The protest received widespread support, with a significant number of people participating in the event. As a result, Chitral Bazar observed a complete shutdown, and the Peshawar highway was blocked.
During the protest, the speakers highlighted the peaceful nature of the people of Chitral and expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s treatment of the region. They criticized the previous provincial government for allowing non-locals to open flour mills, resulting in the closure of water mills across the district. The speakers further claimed that the flour provided by these mills is of poor quality and unfit for human consumption, while the supply of wheat at subsidized rates to the people has been banned. Additionally, they emphasized the drastic increase in wheat prices during the interim government, where a 100% price hike has led to a 100 kg bag of wheat being sold for Rs 12,000, whereas it is available for only Rs 4,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
In addition to their demands, banners condemning the flour mill mafia were prominently displayed during the protest. The demonstrators called for the closure of all flour mills in Chitral and advocated for the resumption of wheat supply to the people through the previous system, enabling them to exercise their own free will in purchasing wheat. They emphasized the importance of using water mills, as they provide various types of flour, including fine flour, white flour, bran, and low-quality flour, ensuring better quality control and suitability for consumption.
According to government policy, flour mills in Chitral are obligated to sell 70% of the flour to the public at a subsidized rate, while the remaining 30% can be sold at the mill owners’ discretion. However, the speakers alleged that the subsidized flour provided to the public is inedible, and mill owners often smuggle flour to other districts. To address these issues, a unanimous resolution was passed during the meeting, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the decision to increase the price of wheat by Rs 6,000 per bag.
The resolution also called for the provision of wheat to the people of Chitral at the same rate as in Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting the shared challenges faced by both regions. The demonstrators accused flour mill owners of purchasing Chitral’s wheat quota and selling the resulting flour to the public at double the price, while also smuggling flour out of the district. The resolution further demanded that the Food Department distribute wheat from warehouses, banning flour mills in Chitral, and ensure an adequate supply of wheat based on the people’s needs, while putting an end to harassment faced by the public in the warehouses.
The demonstrators warned that failing to meet their demands would result in a widespread strike, leading to the shutdown of businesses and transportation. They held the government responsible for any potential law and order disturbances arising from the situation. The protesters also demanded an investigation into the sudden disappearance of one month’s stock of wheat from the grain warehouses when the notification was issued to stop the supply of wheat and divert it to the flour mills.
The protest witnessed participation from representatives of all political and religious parties, trade unions, drivers’ unions, and civil society, who expressed their views on the matter.