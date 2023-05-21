PSB organises 3-Day Refresher Coaching Course

LAHORE-The Pakistan Sports Board recently held a highly successful three-day refresher coaching course here at the PSB Coaching Center.

The course, which saw an impressive turnout of participants from various fields including coaches, doctors, teachers, and players, received accolades for its impactful delivery and valuable insights. Course Director Shahid Islam, lecturer Nasrullah Rana, Salman Butt, Dr. Muhammad Hashim, and Umeer Qadeer captivated the attendees with their extensive knowledge and exemplary skills during the course.

The closing ceremony witnessed Pakistan Cycling Federation Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair expressing his gratitude to the course management and the Pakistan Sports Board for pioneering such a course in Pakistan. Moazzam also presented flower bouquets to Nasrullah Rana, Shahid Islam, and Dr. Muhammad Hashim for their outstanding efforts in organizing this remarkable course.

The participants of the course were awarded certificates of appreciation during the ceremony, marking their successful completion of the program. Prof. Muhammad Fayyaz and Amjad Nawaz Khan, alongside all the management members, extended their gratitude to everyone involved, expressing hope for more future endeavors and an increased number of participants in upcoming courses organized by the Pakistan Sports Board.