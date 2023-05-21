Sunday, May 21, 2023
PTI goons burnt public properties, defence installations: Rana

Agencies
May 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Satur­day reiterated his gov­ernment’s commitment to hold all miscreants of May 9 accountable for vandal­ism. The government was compiling more evidence of arson and vandalism executed on May 9 to take strict action against the culprits, he told a private news channel. He said ‘ PTI goons’ burnt houses, public properties, and de­fence installations with proper planning to cre­ate violence and spread chaos and anarchy. The PTI members first creat­ed the slogan ‘the arrest of Imran Khan is our red line’ and after that start­ed preparation for van­dalism demonstrated on his arrest. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have worked hard for the planning of May 9 to cre­ate chaos and unrest in the country, he added. He said that the violent pro­testers were instructed by the PTI leadership. Rana Sanaullah claimed that Imran’s objective was to “spread anarchy and cha­os” in the country and his entire struggle was di­rected towards achieving this purpose.

Legal process begins to try rioters under Army Act: General Asim

Agencies

