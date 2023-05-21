Punjab CM prohibits male cops from detaining female accused

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi has issued or­ders that the male police should not detain women accused and only women police should be sent along with male police for the pur­pose.

He said over 500 women were wanted in 138 cases, registered in connection with May 9 incidents across Punjab.

Naqvi said women involved in attacks on military installations should be arrested by the female police personnel, adding that women involved in these attacks did not deserve any leniency. He directed the Inspector General of Police women police force should be sent along with the male police for arrest of the accused women.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the arrested women should be kept in the women police station, add­ing that women booked under the Anti-Terrorism laws would be ar­rested at all costs. However, the CM said, it had been decided that those accused women surrender­ing before the police themselves would be given some relief.

Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Zarghun Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly con­demned terrorist attack on the se­curity forces check-post in the Ba­lochistan area of Zarghun.

He paid tribute to the great sac­rifice of martyred three soldiers. The caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condo­lences with the heirs of the mar­tyred.

Naqvi said that he saluted brav­ery of the martyred soldiers, add­ing that the brave sons were heroes of the nation. He acknowl­edged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant forti­tude to the heirs.