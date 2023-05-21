Punjab CM prohibits male cops from detaining female accused

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued orders that the male police should not detain women accused and only women police should be sent along with male police for the purpose.
He said over 500 women were wanted in 138 cases, registered in connection with May 9 incidents across Punjab.
Naqvi said women involved in attacks on military installations should be arrested by the female police personnel, adding that women involved in these attacks did not deserve any leniency. He directed the Inspector General of Police women police force should be sent along with the male police for arrest of the accused women.
Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the arrested women should be kept in the women police station, adding that women booked under the Anti-Terrorism laws would be arrested at all costs. However, the CM said, it had been decided that those accused women surrendering before the police themselves would be given some relief.
Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Zarghun Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the security forces check-post in the Balochistan area of Zarghun.
He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three soldiers. The caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the martyred.
Naqvi said that he saluted bravery of the martyred soldiers, adding that the brave sons were heroes of the nation. He acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of Pakistan.
Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant fortitude to the heirs.