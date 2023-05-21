Punjab’s Spirit of Opportunity unveiled: CBD Punjab showcases heritage and modernisation in revolutionary TVC

LAHORE-Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), an authority working on modern urbanisation and vertical expansion, has taken a unique approach in showcasing the legacy of the province, Punjab.

Whilst Punjab is shown as a vibrant mix of subcontinental culture in popular media, CBD Punjab has rekindled the spotlight on Punjab’s excellent development-rich history. From the ancient Punjab being a pivotal trade route in the grand scheme of the world, to the Mughals era creating architectural wonders and engineering marvels, to the key infrastructural developments of the 1800 and 1900s; the developmental excellence and legacy of Punjab has been carried forward by CBD Punjab by coining Punjab as the ‘Spirit of Opportunity’. CBD Punjab is taking the land of five rivers into its next era of development via sustainable and modern mega-projects.

The TVC also features visual representations of CBD Punjab’s future projects, including the tallest skyscraper ‘Sirius’, the medical facility ‘Sano’, the IT hub ‘Node’ in the Special Technology Zone being established in the near future, the branded residential tower ‘Regalia’ and much acclaimed retail district ‘Runway’. These projects aim to transform Lahore’s economic landscape and provide new opportunities for growth and development. The TVC has been aired on national and global media and has been praised by viewers for its quality production, camera work, and visuals. Speaking about the TVC, CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “We are delighted to launch this unique TVC, it portrays our commitment to advancing economic and national development and creating a brighter future for all. Punjab being the largest province in terms of economy and population with a huge pool of skilled workforce always has immense potential of investments and CBD Punjab at this moment is driving the said potential. We have investment opportunities not just in vertical development but also in energy, health, hospitality, entertainment, and retail infrastructure.

This initiative aims to inspire and seek benefits of the opportunities that Punjab has to offer.. With the launch of this TVC, CBD Punjab has set a new benchmark for the government sector in Pakistan. The authority aims to continue to lead the way in promoting economic and national development and inspiring people to take advantage of the opportunities that Punjab has to offer. The TVC is part of a broader campaign by CBD Punjab, to promote economic and national development in Punjab. The authority is working on several projects aimed at upgrading the infrastructure, promoting business growth, and creating new job opportunities. The development of the Central Business District is a crucial part of this initiative, aimed at making Punjab a hub for global business and commerce.